Treasuring the love a dog brings by nicolecampbell
43 / 365

Treasuring the love a dog brings

Poor Buster wasn’t feeling very good when he came home from the vet on Wednesday afternoon. He stayed on the couch resting for quite a long time.

I treasure the unconditional love a dog gives you even after you have taken them to the vet to have their ‘bits’ removed.

Apologies for being behind on your projects, I have been unwell the past few days.

12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

