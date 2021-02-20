Sign up
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Happy birthday eve
Tomorrow our Sophie turns 15. I remember the anticipation of her arrival like it was yesterday. And now, in the blink of an eye she is well on her way to adulthood.
Tonight she is celebrating with 12 of her closest friends at an Italian restaurant. Her two best friends baked her a beautiful cake.
Tomorrow we will celebrate with my parents with a family dinner at home.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
2
1
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4410
photos
126
followers
65
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Tags
blackandwhite
,
girl
,
birthday
,
daughter
,
for2021
Peter H
ace
Happy birthday to her. And it's a nice portrait shot.
February 20th, 2021
Paula C
ace
Stunning Nicole x
February 20th, 2021
