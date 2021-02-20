Previous
Happy birthday eve by nicolecampbell
51 / 365

Happy birthday eve

Tomorrow our Sophie turns 15. I remember the anticipation of her arrival like it was yesterday. And now, in the blink of an eye she is well on her way to adulthood.

Tonight she is celebrating with 12 of her closest friends at an Italian restaurant. Her two best friends baked her a beautiful cake.

Tomorrow we will celebrate with my parents with a family dinner at home.
Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Photo Details

Peter H ace
Happy birthday to her. And it's a nice portrait shot.
February 20th, 2021  
Paula C ace
Stunning Nicole x
February 20th, 2021  
