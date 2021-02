Dahlia in Black and White

Thank you for your recent comments. I must be honest and say I haven’t read them yet.



This morning I ran my first 7km run so I could complete my Mount Fuji virtual run. I then took my parents dog for a walk, 2.5km and then took Buster for a walk. He decided he wanted a long walk this morning and so we did 3.26 km. I had done over 18,000 steps by 9.30.



Needless to say I haven’t done much else today.