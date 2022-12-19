Sign up
14 / 365
6x6
My beautiful Yashica Mat. I really should use it more.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1x1
@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
Tags
black and white
,
camera
,
film
,
monochrome
,
medium format
,
vintage camera
