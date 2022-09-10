Previous
Hampton Manor by orchid99
Hampton Manor

Fabulous restaurant with the food grown or sourced locally.

The tables all look out on the vegetable garden. The chefs venture out to pick what they need.

You may have read about them in the Waitrose or Sainsbury magazines.

Watch this space.
