Photo 2749
The Old Man of Calke
A thousand year old oak tree in the park at Calke Abbey.
A National Trust treasure not to miss.
17th March 2023
Orchid99
@orchid99
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
17th March 2023 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
