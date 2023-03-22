Sign up
Photo 2754
Beautiful Baddesley Clinton
National Trust property in Warwickshire.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
22nd March 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
