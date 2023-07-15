Previous
Day Two of The Big Butterfly Count by orchid99
Photo 2862

Day Two of The Big Butterfly Count

And there are two to report. This Red Admiral and a Green Veined White.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Orchid99

@orchid99
