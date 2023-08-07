Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2882
Round the lake
I went to see “Oppenheimer” early afternoon. It was brilliant. Cillian Murphy is exceptional.
But my back was so stiff after sitting in the uncomfy seat for that length of time.
A brisk walk around the lake certainly helped, and gave a chance for reflection.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Orchid99
@orchid99
2882
photos
23
followers
43
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
7th August 2023 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close