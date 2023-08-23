Previous
Not an osprey by orchid99
Photo 2897

Not an osprey

Seen at the local reservoir where ospreys call at this time of year.

I had hoped, but it turned out to be a Common Buzzard.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Orchid99

@orchid99
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise