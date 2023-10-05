Previous
The painted room by orchid99
Photo 2936

The painted room

Not so long ago, when they were having refurbishment of their council buildings, Ledbury Council discovered amazing paintings beneath the plaster and old wallpaper.

Today, it’s recognised for what it is - aspiring middle classes decorating their premises with the next best thing to prestigious tapestries.

The painted room is well worth a visit.
Orchid99

@orchid99
