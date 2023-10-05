Sign up
Photo 2936
The painted room
Not so long ago, when they were having refurbishment of their council buildings, Ledbury Council discovered amazing paintings beneath the plaster and old wallpaper.
Today, it’s recognised for what it is - aspiring middle classes decorating their premises with the next best thing to prestigious tapestries.
The painted room is well worth a visit.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Camera
DC-TZ95
Taken
5th October 2023 11:45am
