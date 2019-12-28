Previous
Mediterranean Mumbles by pattyblue
129 / 365

Little row of trees on Mumbles sea front this morning. I'm not sure that they will survive in this climate but they look pretty for now.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
