129 / 365
Mediterranean Mumbles
Little row of trees on Mumbles sea front this morning. I'm not sure that they will survive in this climate but they look pretty for now.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
5
365
iPhone SE
28th December 2019 11:21am
Public
mumbles
