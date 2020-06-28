Previous
Next
Zig zags by pattyblue
228 / 365

Zig zags

Another view from my canal walk last week. I liked how my view changed every few 100 yards on this stretch between industrial and rural. Great photo opps.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise