231 / 365
Curly 2
I couldn't resist another shot of this bryony or heckenranke (I remembered, Bruni) twirl on my walk yesterday. I pass it most days and it is always doing something different.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
30th June 2020 12:52pm
2
,
curly
