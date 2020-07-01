Previous
Curly 2 by pattyblue
231 / 365

Curly 2

I couldn't resist another shot of this bryony or heckenranke (I remembered, Bruni) twirl on my walk yesterday. I pass it most days and it is always doing something different.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
