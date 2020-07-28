Previous
Hovering about by pattyblue
258 / 365

Hovering about

These two hoverflies posed nicely for me to take their picture then promptly flew away.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Sue ace
Beautiful colours
July 28th, 2020  
