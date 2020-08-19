Previous
Next
Underneath the arches by pattyblue
278 / 365

Underneath the arches

I took this under another railway arch on our Digbeth walk. The security guards are heading towards two bars just out of shot. There was quite a high security presence around the area to ensure social distancing was observed which was good to see.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh just fabulous. I love the receding tunnel of arches, and the security guards give real life to this shot.
August 19th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
I like the feeling in this shot. Fav.
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise