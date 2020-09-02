Sign up
Insomnia positives
Sleep wasn't happening for me last night so I made the most of the early morning to go for a walk.
Lovely sunrise, pretty clouds, dewy mushrooms and no people to navigate around.
Result!
2nd September 2020
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dione Giorgio
Three beautiful shots and each one worth the early wake.
September 2nd, 2020
