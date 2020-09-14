Previous
Extended summer
Extended summer

Although we are into autumn now the weather here is unseasonably warm for September and the flowers are still going strong.
It's a bit strange to be walking about in shorts and t shirts with leaves on the ground but I'm not complaining..
