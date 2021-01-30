Previous
Mossy shoots by pattyblue
Photo 421

Mossy shoots

I went on a 5 mile walk yesterday but found my favourite shot of the day just around the corner from my house.
I switched it to b&w as it seemed to sharpen up the tiny shoots a bit more.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dione Giorgio
Yes it looks very sharp in b,&w. Very interesting shot and hanging plant.
January 30th, 2021  
