Photo 421
Mossy shoots
I went on a 5 mile walk yesterday but found my favourite shot of the day just around the corner from my house.
I switched it to b&w as it seemed to sharpen up the tiny shoots a bit more.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dione Giorgio
Yes it looks very sharp in b,&w. Very interesting shot and hanging plant.
January 30th, 2021
