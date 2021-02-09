Previous
Next
Snowflake by pattyblue
Photo 431

Snowflake

Inspired by Lucy Dolittle @lucycameron I went snowflake hunting this morning.
By no means up to her standard but I'm quite pleased with this taken on my very old iPhone.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You captured them extremely well, lovely crispy details.
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise