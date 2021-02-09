Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 431
Snowflake
Inspired by Lucy Dolittle
@lucycameron
I went snowflake hunting this morning.
By no means up to her standard but I'm quite pleased with this taken on my very old iPhone.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
431
photos
79
followers
93
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
9th February 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowflake
Diana
ace
You captured them extremely well, lovely crispy details.
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close