Photo 451
Persecution complex
I know I've put some weight on during lockdown but this toggle on my coat is just being rude..
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
8th March 2021 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
complex
,
persecution
Diana
ace
So funny and most unusual :-)
March 8th, 2021
