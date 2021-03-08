Previous
Persecution complex by pattyblue
Photo 451

Persecution complex

I know I've put some weight on during lockdown but this toggle on my coat is just being rude..
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So funny and most unusual :-)
March 8th, 2021  
