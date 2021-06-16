Hidden gem

Near where I live there is a large hall which was purpose built in 1920 by the General Electric Company for its many employees.

It was a function hall with large sports grounds and recreational facilities.

In 1984 after the decline of the Company the hall and grounds were sold to the Greek Cypriot Association and the hall and grounds have continued to run as a community hub.

As I was passing the hall today I noticed some lovely roses and took a walk up the side of the building for a closer look and came across this gorgeous little chapel. It is the Greek Orthodox Curch of the Holy Trinity and St Luke and is an active functioning church with regular services!

I am astonished that in all the years I've walked this way that I've never noticed it before.

