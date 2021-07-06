Previous
Hidden art by pattyblue
Photo 541

Hidden art

I found this gate in a gloomy canal tunnel on my walk the other day.
It looks like it's been here since the tunnel was built and has survived intact.
I marvel at the workmanship that went into simple things like gates back in the day.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
Casablanca ace
What a fab find, such lovely intricate work hidden away.
