Photo 541
Hidden art
I found this gate in a gloomy canal tunnel on my walk the other day.
It looks like it's been here since the tunnel was built and has survived intact.
I marvel at the workmanship that went into simple things like gates back in the day.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
Tags
art
,
hidden
Casablanca
ace
What a fab find, such lovely intricate work hidden away.
July 7th, 2021
