Photo 545
Perfect snail weather
They are everywhere!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
546
photos
94
followers
85
following
149% complete
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
4th July 2021 1:15pm
Tags
weather
,
snail
,
perfect
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail
July 11th, 2021
