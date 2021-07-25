Previous
Skipper by pattyblue
Photo 552

Skipper

There were butterflies everywhere today and I was spoilt for choice.
This little skipper was the best of my bunch of photos today.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
