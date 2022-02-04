Sign up
Photo 627
Daffs
My partner bought me a bunch of daffodils yesterday and they've taken a day to open up.
I thought these two looked nice in the lamplight.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
627
photos
91
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
5th February 2022 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffs
