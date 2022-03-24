Previous
Hello beautiful by pattyblue
Hello beautiful

This lovely horse came over to to say hi to us on our walk in the countryside today.
We picked him some nice lush grass to eat - who could refuse that face?
24th March 2022

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Aww! No one would refuse that face. =)
March 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I can feel his muzzle from here. Fun capture!
March 25th, 2022  
