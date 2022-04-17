Previous
Slow stretch by pattyblue
Slow stretch

Here come the ferns. I love watching everything wake up this time of year.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Kitty Hawke ace
Love it....mine are doing that move as well !
April 18th, 2022  
