Photo 647
Topical graffiti
Spotted on the walk across the city yesterday. Made us stop and think.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd April 2022 5:03pm
Tags
graffiti
,
topical
