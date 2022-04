Banksy

This artwork appeared on the wall of the railway in the Jewellery Quarter a couple of years ago just before Christmas.

Banksy uploaded a video at the time of making it with a homeless man lying on the bench being pulled by two reindeer to highlight the plight of homelessness in the city.

The image isn’t great as it’s been covered in perspex to protect it and at the last estimate it is thought to be worth approx 2.4 million pounds.