Photo 674
Birmingham 2022
One week to go now until we host the Commonwealth games and the city is looking nicely spruced up in readiness.
This girl with ribbons is part of a display in St Phillip’s Square (known locally as the pigeon park).
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
4
365
iPhone 13 mini
14th July 2022 11:32am
Tags
birmingham
,
2022
