Birmingham 2022 by pattyblue
Photo 674

Birmingham 2022

One week to go now until we host the Commonwealth games and the city is looking nicely spruced up in readiness.
This girl with ribbons is part of a display in St Phillip’s Square (known locally as the pigeon park).
