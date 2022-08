Commonwealth bull

This bull was the main attraction of the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It has been located here in Centenary Square for the duration of the games though after that it’s fate is undecided.

The council are debating whether to keep it as an attraction or to dismantle it. I hope it stays.

It was quite difficult to get a good shot as there were so many people to dodge round but I hope I’ve captured the detail and the scale clearly enough.