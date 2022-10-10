Sign up
Photo 694
Hanging on
I thought a very large insect flew past my ear but when it landed I realised it was two dragonflies making whoopee.
Although we are into autumn it’s still warm and the bugs are showing no signs of hibernating yet.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
694
photos
86
followers
81
following
694
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th October 2022 1:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
on
,
hanging
Mags
ace
Whoa! What a cool capture!
October 10th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh.......bug porn....how rude :)
October 10th, 2022
