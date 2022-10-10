Previous
Hanging on by pattyblue
Photo 694

Hanging on

I thought a very large insect flew past my ear but when it landed I realised it was two dragonflies making whoopee.
Although we are into autumn it’s still warm and the bugs are showing no signs of hibernating yet.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
190% complete

Mags ace
Whoa! What a cool capture!
October 10th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh.......bug porn....how rude :)
October 10th, 2022  
