Previous
Next
Catching the light by peta_m
303 / 365

Catching the light

I was trying to use some backlight today, we had to climb onto the roof to catch the afternoon sun. It was safe... (ish)...
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

peta macarthur

ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise