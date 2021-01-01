Previous
Novoroční ráno by petrv0
1 / 365

Novoroční ráno

První ráno nového roku bylo chladné. Namražená zeleň u silnice bylo to první, u čeho jsem si letos řekl, že by to stálo za fotografii, i kdyby to mělo být jenom mobilem a i když mě chlupatý čtvernožec tahal za vodítko.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Petr

@petrv0
Photo Details

