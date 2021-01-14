Previous
Buckskin Dress by prairiesmoke
Photo 1756

Buckskin Dress

I always love working with this dress. The buckskin is so incredibly soft and the beadwork is amazing. It is now safely tucked away until we re-establish the Helbing Collection Exhibit.
Prairie Smoke

