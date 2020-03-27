Sign up
Photo 3419
Chaenomeles x superba `Kinshiden`.
I`ve 6 Chaenomeles in different cours (see pic 20th March 2020) but I think this is my favorit one. Maybe because I only see him once in an aborethum (Where I bought it several years ago) and is from orgine out of Korea .
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
0
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3419
photos
129
followers
67
following
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
Tags
theme-flowers
