Chaenomeles x superba `Kinshiden`. by pyrrhula
Chaenomeles x superba `Kinshiden`.

I`ve 6 Chaenomeles in different cours (see pic 20th March 2020) but I think this is my favorit one. Maybe because I only see him once in an aborethum (Where I bought it several years ago) and is from orgine out of Korea .
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
