Chaenomeles japonica 'Alba' by pyrrhula
Photo 3420

Chaenomeles japonica 'Alba'

A white one.
The colour of yesterday`s flower is more light green. This one is more common.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Beautiful light!
March 27th, 2020  
bep
Helemaal eens met Saxa.
March 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture and composition with beautiful light on the blossom ! fav
March 27th, 2020  
