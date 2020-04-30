Previous
Rewarded and amazed by pyrrhula
Photo 3453

Rewarded and amazed

Rewarded and amazed . My lilac. By the seven flowers it`s give`s us this year . By the grow on a plate 25 x 5 cm. (+/- less than 10 x 2 inches) .And this growing doing for more than 25 years on it. Nature surviving on it`s best.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
