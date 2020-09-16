Previous
Next
A closer look by pyrrhula
Photo 3592

A closer look

The seed`s in the seed pods is what they wanted.
The farmer is paid according to the yield of the harvest. (By weight).
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful close-up of the poppy and seed-heads .
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise