Photo 3592
A closer look
The seed`s in the seed pods is what they wanted.
The farmer is paid according to the yield of the harvest. (By weight).
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th September 2020 2:32pm
Tags
theme-flowers.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful close-up of the poppy and seed-heads .
September 16th, 2020
