INDEPENDENCE CHA CHA (2014 / 2021) Ângela Ferreira Middelheim Antwerp Belgium

Info from Middelheim exhibition :

This installation sculpture is a wooden copy of the facade of a gas station in Lubumbashi (DRC). The Belgian architect Claude Strebelle designed this modernist building in the 1950s for what was then still Elisabethville. The modern interplay of lines symbolized optimism and a so-called progressive colonialism. By showing only the facade of the building, Ferreira makes it clear that these were empty promises. After all, Elisabethville was a segregated city, reserved for white people. The artist develops this idea further in the videos. In one video, two Lubumbashi residents sing a traditional song on the roof of the gas station about the horrors of working in the mines – symbolizing the empty promise that colonialism would bring progress and prosperity to Congo.