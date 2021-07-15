Previous
Cones of a Araucaria araucana tree by pyrrhula
Photo 3887

Cones of a Araucaria araucana tree

The sculpture : Mœbius ring by Max Bill
On the left in/between the trees: Windfinder III by Ingmar Hellgren
Middelheim museum, Antwerp, Belgium.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Interesting look at the branches and cones of this tree. They look like multiple arms with fingers at the end.
July 15th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Nice capture, agree with Kathy like fingers going to the sculpture!
July 15th, 2021  
