Previous
Next
Photo exhibition in the open air. by pyrrhula
Photo 3898

Photo exhibition in the open air.

Photo art sculpture by M. Schellekens.
On each of the three ``wings`` of the picnic area you see an open euro pallet with 3d photo glass blocks.
https://www.personare.nl/
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thank you for the link too. Beautiful
July 26th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Interesting
July 26th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Interesting concept- can you get closer to them so you can see the details of the picture? Nice shot!
July 26th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Interesting exhibition!
July 26th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann A wish of you is an order for me. You`re welcome.
July 26th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@pyrrhula Thank you Ferry!
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise