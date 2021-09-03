Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3916
A rose for you. ( pic. taken by Ina )
Many thanks for you concerns , lovely wishes and pray,s. Recovery gets slow but we stay optimisic. So this rose is send to you with love and greetings .
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3916
photos
144
followers
85
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-T550
Taken
3rd September 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
theme
Sh
Thank you. That is lovely. I hope your progress continues well.
September 3rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so sweet, Pyrrhula and so nice of Ina to take the picture for you. Thank you. I hope you are continuing to heal quickly. Take care.
September 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close