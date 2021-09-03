Previous
A rose for you. ( pic. taken by Ina ) by pyrrhula
Photo 3916

A rose for you. ( pic. taken by Ina )

Many thanks for you concerns , lovely wishes and pray,s. Recovery gets slow but we stay optimisic. So this rose is send to you with love and greetings .
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Thank you. That is lovely. I hope your progress continues well.
September 3rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so sweet, Pyrrhula and so nice of Ina to take the picture for you. Thank you. I hope you are continuing to heal quickly. Take care.
September 3rd, 2021  
