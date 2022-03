A street with an entrance to the alley`s

This pic. need some explanations.

1 The flags tells you there is an art ( Dutch: Kunst) exhibition to visit.

2 Beneath the first flag there is an entrance to a long alley we will visit next couple of pic.`s.

3 the 45 degrees doors on the stepway are an entrance to the cellars of those buildings. In earlier times the houses were heated with peat. These had to be stored, as did many foodstuffs.