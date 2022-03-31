Previous
Out of my comfort zone by pyrrhula
Out of my comfort zone

I do n`t do many sport pic.`s. And sure no motor sports, This one , an expection on the rule, I took as I past the course they where training.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
bruni ace
The dirt is flying as the motorcycle is coming along. great catch, Ferry.
March 31st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a wonderful capture!
March 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super action shot will all the mud flying - fav
March 31st, 2022  
