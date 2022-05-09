Previous
25 Years ago I found a little sering grow by pyrrhula
Photo 4143

25 Years ago I found a little sering grow

The plate is about 15 inch dia and 2 inch high.
The hight of the plant +/- 2 feet. The number of flowers : more than 10.
The reward is worth all the care .
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is spot awesome and you have a great rewarding hobby.
May 9th, 2022  
