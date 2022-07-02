Previous
Emile Gilioli. Rijk des hemels. Bronze - 1954/5 by pyrrhula
Emile Gilioli. Rijk des hemels. Bronze - 1954/5

Emile Gilioli. Realm of heaven.
The tittle fits to me very well. You too?
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
