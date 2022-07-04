Ai Weiwei (China) Beijing, 1957 The Bridge without a name

A work that encourages reflection on the implications of (symbolic) crossing.



The Middelheim Museum asked Ai Weiwei to build a bridge. The artist gladly accepted the invitation. It seemed to him a special challenge because he had never built a bridge before.



Because the artist uses materials sparingly, he recycled an existing bridge from the sculpture park for his project, but in his own typical way. The deck of the bridge was replaced by a relief with planks that together form the contours of his homeland of China. With this country he has both a problematic and a passionate relationship. The bridge is reminiscent of traditional bridges in Eastern drawings, but also encourages reflection on the implications of (symbolic) crossing a bridge.