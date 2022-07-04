Previous
Next
Ai Weiwei (China) Beijing, 1957 The Bridge without a name by pyrrhula
Photo 4199

Ai Weiwei (China) Beijing, 1957 The Bridge without a name

A work that encourages reflection on the implications of (symbolic) crossing.

The Middelheim Museum asked Ai Weiwei to build a bridge. The artist gladly accepted the invitation. It seemed to him a special challenge because he had never built a bridge before.

Because the artist uses materials sparingly, he recycled an existing bridge from the sculpture park for his project, but in his own typical way. The deck of the bridge was replaced by a relief with planks that together form the contours of his homeland of China. With this country he has both a problematic and a passionate relationship. The bridge is reminiscent of traditional bridges in Eastern drawings, but also encourages reflection on the implications of (symbolic) crossing a bridge.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely spot to have this little bridge as it takes you across the little stream - Lovely reflections in the water . fav
July 4th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@beryl. Look at the deck. No high heels recomented.
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@pyrrhula -- I had noticed that ! At least ,no speeding over this bridge -- Is it for use or just for show !!!!
July 4th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@beryl. You can cross over.
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise