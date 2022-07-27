Previous
Violets . Mixed colors
Violets . Mixed colors

Every year I find some fields with violets . They are very populair in our country.
27th July 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Lesley ace
I’ve never seen fields like this. They are beautiful
July 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Oh my goodness. How lovely. These are what we call pansies.
July 28th, 2022  
